We could get an OLED iPad Mini as soon as 2026

Even though Apple recently launched the seventh iteration of its iPad Mini, the iPad Mini 7, rumors of an OLED iPad Mini have been swirling for months. Now, a new leak suggests it may hit the market as soon as 2026.

Apple launched the iPad Mini 7 in October with moderate upgrades, unsettling a few fans.

The new iPad Mini packs the A17 Pro chip, which powers the iPhone 15 Pro models and also helped bring Apple Intelligence support to the company’s cheapest iPads.

Meanwhile, Apple kept the same 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display as the previous generation, leading some fans to believe that the jolly scrolling issue is not really fixed.

However, a recently leaked roadmap by the market research firm Omdia (via @Jukanlosreve) hints that Apple may launch an OLED iPad Mini in 2026 or 2027.

Even the alleged OLED iPad Mini will be stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate

This alleged roadmap comes as a surprise to us, especially the leak about an OLED iPad Mini, as the OLED panels are limited to Apple’s premium iPads only.

While we are a bit skeptical about the report, the alleged roadmap has also been approved by the prominent display supply chain analyst Ross Young, which is a big deal and adds to the report’s authenticity.

Image: Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter

The report also states that Apple will stick to the 60Hz refresh rate panels for the OLED iPad Mini and may introduce OLED panels to both 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models in 2027 or 2028.

The roadmap also suggests that Apple may complete its goal of transforming all its products to OLED by the end of 2023. The list includes both MacBook Pro and Air models.

Apple’s alleged OLED transition could improve picture quality in Apple products.

Most importantly, introducing the OLED panel could also make the company’s products considerably thinner, which has likely become an obsession of Apple courtesy of the iPhone 17 Air rumors.

However, the most curious part of Omdia’s roadmap report is that it mentions an 18.8-inch foldable tablet/not PC/monitor for 2028 or later.

While most details of this mysterious product remain uncertain, the report suggests it could feature an OLED panel.

