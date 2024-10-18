iPad Mini 7’s Geekbench listing reveals more RAM and other details

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple quietly announced the latest iteration of its smallest tablet, the iPad Mini (2024)/iPad Mini 7, only a few days ago.

While the first sets of iPad Mini (2024)/iPad Mini 7 are set to arrive next week on October 23rd, a new report by MySmartPrice has revealed the device’s Geekbench listing.

This confirms that Apple’s latest budget tablet sports more RAM and has a performance upgrade, courtesy of the new binned A17 Pro chipset.

The new iPad Mini (2024)/iPad Mini 7 is way faster

Image: MySmartPrice

According to the report, the Geekbench listing of the iPad Mini (2024)/iPad Mini 7 was spotted with the identifier iPad 16,2 and J411AP motherboard.

Based on the Apple database, iPad 16,2 identifies the iPad Mini Wi-Fi and Cellular variants featuring the A17 Pro chipset.

According to the listing, the new iPad Mini scored 2710 points in single-core testing and 6543 points in multi-core testing.

In contrast, the previous-generation iPad Mini with the A15 Bionic chip scored 2100 single-core points and 5400 multi-core points. Hence, the new iPad Mini is undoubtedly faster.

In addition, the listing reveals that the new Mini iPad has a six-core SoC architecture, 3.78GHz of peak clock speed, and 8GB of RAM.

Now, here’s the curious part. The A17 Pro chip was launched with the iPhone 15 Pro series, and Apple revealed that the new chipset has Hexa-core architecture, but the listing reveals that the iPad mini (2024) packs a five-core GPU.

According to the outlet, this basically confirms that the A17 Pro chip on the iPad Mini (2024)/iPad Mini 7 is a downgraded variant of the original A17 Pro processor, and the reason is that the iPad Mini doesn’t need so much power.

Well, whatever the case, the iPad Mini (2024)/iPad Mini 7 was already rumored to be a minor upgrade over the previous generation, only to accommodate Apple Intelligence.

A recent report even revealed that the Mini Apple tablet has the same old 20W charging speed, which was a big disappointment. So, the revelation of a faster processor and more RAM is definitely good news.

