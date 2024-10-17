Apple iPad Mini 7 sticks to last-gen charging speed, reveals report

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple recently launched the latest iteration of its iPad Mini, the iPad Mini 2024/iPad Mini 7, pretty unceremoniously, without an official event. It has the same $499 price tag, design, and faster processor.

Now, a regulatory filing noticed by the folks at 91Mobiles has revealed that the smallest iPad’s charging speed is limited to only 20W, the same as its predecessor.

iPad Mini 2024/iPad Mini 7’s charging speed

Image: Apple

The 3C certification listing suggests the Apple iPad Mini 7/iPad Mini 2024 A2996 will only support 20W fast charging support (9VDC X 2.22A).

This means the new Mini iPad will take about an hour to charge 70% and about two hours from zero to 100%.

Now, the iPad Mini 7 is a minor upgrade over the iPad Mini 6, likely just to make it capable of running Apple Intelligence. Still, a 20W charging speed in 2024 is way behind what some Android tablets are offering these days.

For comparison, the OnePlus Pad 2 supports 67W fast charging.

That said, the iPad Pro models are limited to a 30W charging speed, so we can’t really blame Apple for limiting the changing speed of its cheapest tablet to 20W. Still, taking two hours to charge that small slate fully will be a rather disturbing experience.

