Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price this year

Just like your trusty sidekick, slim but hard-hitting, the OnePlus Pad is here to save your day…and your wallet. Previously priced at $479.99, we now witness the price drop to $399.99.

That’s $80 worth of savings, folks, and the best price we’ve seen for this tablet so far! Let’s dive into the features now.

OnePlus Pad $479.99 $399.99 The OnePlus Pad successfully blends comfort with functionality. It's an ultra-lightweight tablet that doesn’t compromise on performance — a sleek accessory for every tech-savvy user. What We Like: Remarkable ReadFit Display: Gives you a more expansive view and reading comfort like a book.

Intelligent Brightness Control: Optimizes viewability in any light condition.

144 Hz Refresh Rate: Ensures smooth scrolling and enhanced gaming.

At 6.54mm thin and weighing just 552g, our tablet is lightweight but no pushover. Pair it with the OnePlus Stylo, and you can juggle PDFs, doodle masterpieces, or steam through emails like any ‘superuser’ would.

Next up is the display. Imagine a screen that gives you a ‘book-like’ reading experience and visuals that pop off the page. That’s what you have with the OnePlus Pad.

It boasts an 88% screen-to-body ratio and a 2800×2000 screen resolution. This means picture-perfect viewing for Netflix binges, YouTube rabbit holes, or mobile gaming. And with the 144 Hz refresh rate, playtime feels like prime time.

Worried about eye strain? Fear not. The OnePlus Pad’s display, while dazzling with its 500 nits of brightness, is gentle on the eyes.

The 10-bit True Color on this tablet is the cherry on top. Whether you’re flicking through photos, catching up on comic books, or watching an HD movie, the color on your screen is crisp, vibrant, and true to life.

Do however, remember, these deals are fleeting. So, get in the game and place your order for the OnePlus Pad before it goes away.

