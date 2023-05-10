Philips unveils wild new dual monitor with e-ink side-panel display

Remember when e-ink was going to save our eyeballs from strain? Well, it mostly stuck to e-readers and a few laptops. But Philips isn’t letting that dream die, as they’ve cooked up the Business Monitor Dual Screen Display.

Don’t let the snooze-worthy name fool you – it’s a bizarrely intriguing combo of a 24-inch IPS monitor and a 13.3-inch black-and-white ePaper display in one unit. It sports a 13.3-inch vertical panel with a humble 1600×1200 resolution.

The matte, 4-bit grayscale screen is perfect for tackling lengthy documents without frying your eyes, and like most Amazon Kindles, it shines in low light thanks to a front light.

The standalone screen comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C connections at a cool $800, which is par for the course in this niche market.

GoodEReader spilled the beans on the more bonkers dual-screen version, fusing the ePaper display with an ordinary 23.8-inch, 1440p IPS monitor into a solid, single beast.

Feature Standalone e-Paper Display Dual Screen Display Screen Size 13.3-inch 24-inch IPS + 13.3-inch ePaper Resolution 1600×1200 1440p (IPS), 1600×1200 (ePaper) Grayscale 4-bit 4-bit (ePaper) Low-Light Functionality Front light Front light (ePaper) Connections DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, Ethernet, 4x USB-A VESA Mount Compatibility – Yes Software for Remote Viewing – Yes (ePaper half) Price $800 $1599.99

They’re joined at the hip with a hinge, and the rear monitor mount is smack dab in the middle, giving it a funky off-center vibe that’s surprisingly practical and ergonomic. You can even VESA mount this bad boy.

It has the same inputs as the standalone version, Ethernet, four USB-A ports for easy connections, and USB-C power delivery of up to 90 watts.

This Frankenstein monster of a design could be a hit with folks who spend hours poring over text, especially if it’s the only display on their desk.

Despite the chunky bezels, the integrated hinge and vertical alignment make it feel unified. However, the dual monitor version will set you back a whopping $1599.99, with the ePaper display eating up $800.

That means you’re dropping $800 on a 24-inch IPS monitor, which is way more than the usual $300-ish for a similar screen with solid connection options. Additionally, it’s only available in Asia, but you can import one from Good E-Reader for an extra $100.

But hey, e-ink fans are a unique breed, often happy to fork over extra cash for fancy hardware. If you’re on the same wavelength, the Business Monitor Dual Screen Display is up for grabs now

