Play the Half-Life series for free right now on Steam
Don’t wait, as they are only free until March.
If you haven’t played the Half-Life series and want to catch up before Half-Life: Alyx releases in March, now is your chance.
Announced today, the series will be available free to play on Steam from now until Alyx releases March 2020 (no specific date has been given). After that, you’ll have to buy the games to continue enjoying them.
Play the entire Half-Life series for free RIGHT NOW
If you’ve somehow missed out on one of the most iconic series of all time, then you have no excuse to not play these games.
Included in the (limited-time) free games from Steam are:
It’s a shame that these games aren’t permanently free, but I get it. I just hate spending money and I really, really love free games. If you are interested in checking out the VR title when it releases in March but haven’t had the chance to play these, don’t wait, as March is bound to sneak up on you.
What do you think? Plan on playing these Half-Life titles? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
