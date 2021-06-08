PlayPhrase will let you search words and phrases to see what movies they’ve been in

I don’t know about you, but sometimes when I’m watching a movie, a certain phrase will grab my attention, whether it is iconic or overused. Then, instead of focusing on the movie, I then spiral as I think about where I’ve heard that phrase before.

If you are like me and don’t feel like crawling Google to get your answer, or just want to see how many times a phrase is overused, there’s a site to help with that. Called PlayPhrase, this website has nearly 2 million phrases stored across many, many movies.

You can see in the YouTube video above how it works and it’s honestly super cool. You can sign in through Patreon to save phrases and if you actually support the project, you get additional functionality like adding favorites.

Some of the functions on the website are a little wonky, but the general use of it – searching out words and phrases across movies – works like a charm.

PlayPhrase was created Evgeny Potapenko and he’s been adding more and more phrases since creating the website in 2015.

