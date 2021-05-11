This $799 cooking system comes with a decked out tablet and does the cooking for you

Move over Julia, the new all-in-one cooking device from CookingPal is the Multo. It’s a smart kitchen hub with an all-in-one thing that looks like a fancy blender but can do pretty much anything you ask it to except to put it on your plate once it’s cooked.

It’s a two-part system, with a Smart Kitchen Hub, and the Multo appliance. The Hub is a toughened 8.9-inch tablet, that wirelessly connects to your WiFi or phone to grab recipe details to tell Multo what to do.

It’ll have 100 recipes at launch, with a promise of five new recipes every week from chef-tested favorites. It’s got a rear-mounted camera so you can take pictures of your finished meals, to save them next to the recipe so you can see how well it did vs the chef’s creation.

The Multo device has a 3.1 QT / 3 L capacity, and it can do almost everything in the same unit. It’ll weigh as you add things, chop up ingredients, blend to puree or soup, mix, even knead bread.

It’ll cook too, either saute, steam, warm and more. Oh, and it can clean itself when you’re done by putting soap and water in the bowl and hitting the clean mode.

The early chef gets the bread, and a cheaper price of $799 while the Multo is in pre-order, ahead of a July availability. Honestly, I can’t wait to try one out. We’ll have some Multo-created content in the coming weeks.

