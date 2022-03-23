The PlayStation Network is down for many people (updated)

UPDATE 3/23/2022 11:45 AM EST: PlayStation Network access seems to have been restored, with outage reports dropping since the original post. You can find the original report below.

If you were trying to sneak some games in this morning before work, you have noticed issues with the PlayStation Network. Don’t worry, you’re not alone and the network is currently experiencing issues.

According to Downdetector, at 9:20 AM EST, 913 people had reported issues with the service. The outage is affecting specific games, as well, with a spike in Destiny 2 outages.

It seems that part of the problem is with PS Plus. According to Twitter users and other outlets, there is a verification issue.

Image: KnowTechie

The outage could be affecting GTA 5 as well

At the same time as the PlayStation Network outage, a spike in user reports for GTA 5 occurred, which could mean the outages are linked.

Image: KnowTechie

Users on Twitter are also announcing the outages affecting games like FIFA, GTA Online, Call of Duty, and more.

PSN effectively down for online play as PS Plus verification fails post system update. Gonna be some swearing at Sony — Bones Draqul HellYeah (@Specdraqular) March 23, 2022

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is made available.

