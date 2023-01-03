Pornhub adds ID verification for Louisiana residents after new law

Louisiana lawmakers sure know how to ruin a good time. A new law now requires age verification for any website containing 33.3% or more pornographic material on sites like Pornhub.

And this isn’t the same age verification that requires you to enter a birthday. No, the state’s verification method takes it to a different level.

So what kind of verification are we talking about here? Well, it’s a doozey, folks. The law requires residents to hand over driver’s licenses or other government-issued IDs to access adult websites.

So if you’re planning on indulging in some NSFW material, be prepared to prove you’re of legal age.

But how do sites like Pornhub implement this system new? In PornHub’s case, the company uses an app called LA Wallet.

And if you’re wondering what the process looks like in real life, Twitter user Public Defendering has you covered – they recorded the age verification process, which you can find below:

Hello from the surveillance state of Louisiana. People in Louisiana have to use their drivers license to go to pornhub. This is truly wild. Under his eye. https://t.co/uji6Jo3Tde pic.twitter.com/pVKEeVcCGw — Public Defendering (@fodderyfodder) January 2, 2023

So, if you’re a Louisiana resident: get ready to wave goodbye to your porn-watching privacy unless you’re prepared to whip it out. Your ID that is.

The only other workaround is finding porn sites featuring only 33.2% smut if you want to keep your browsing history private.

In the meantime, good luck getting through that age verification process.

