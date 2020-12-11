Mastercard and Visa are pulling out of Pornhub after new report

After The New York Times released a new report in regards to Pornhub and illegal content on its platform, many people started to question Pornhub’s business practices. It seems that report has reached Mastercard and Visa, as both companies have cut ties with the site.

Mastercard was the first to come out and terminate its payment method on the platform. In a statement, the company says that it conducted an investigation and it “confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content on their site.”

Visa hasn’t fully cut ties with Pornhub yet, but it has suspended payments while it conducts its own investigation. “At Visa, we are vigilant in our efforts to stamp out illegal activity on our network, and we encourage our financial institution partners to regularly review their merchants’ compliance of our standards on this and other platforms,” the company notes.

Pornhub has released its own statement regarding the matter, saying, “This news is crushing for the hundreds of thousands of models who rely on our platform for their livelihoods.”

Alongside the NYT report, Pornhub did announce that it would be changing some of its processes to hopefully cut back on illegal content. This includes making it so only verified users can upload content, as well as removing the download option from most videos.

