Pornhub removes millions of non-verified videos from the platform

After a damning report last week regarding Pornhub, and both Visa and Mastercard distancing themselves from the site, the company is taking drastic steps to improve relationships and provide a better, safer platform for entertainers and viewers.

The change was announced via a blog post, where Pornhub states, “As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program.”

According to Vice, the removed videos amount to millions of videos. They note that previously, the site shows nearly 13.5 million videos, but dropped to around 4.7 million videos. They also note that the number jumped afterward to over seven million. For us, the number now shows 2.9 million videos.

So, at this time, it’s unclear exactly how many videos were removed, but the number is definitely in the millions.

The company is also set to update its verification process. Currently, users become verified by taking a selfie with a piece of paper that shows their username and “pornhub.com” written on it.

In the blog post, Pornhub also notes that it believes the company is being targeted because it hosts adult material. The two groups that are spearheading campaigns against the company are the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (formerly known as Morality in Media) and Exodus Cry/TraffickingHub. Both groups look to abolish pornography and commercial sex work.

They note that Facebook self-reported 84 million instances of child abuse on the platform, while “third-party Internet Watch Foundation reported 118 incidents on Pornhub.”

Overall, it’s definitely a move in the right direction for Pornhub, but this is a drastic change to the platform, and we’ll have to see how things go as the company works to change its public perception and protect those featured on the site.

