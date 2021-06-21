Prime Day: Snag a 2020 iPad Air for only $520

The best value iPad is on sale for Amazon Prime Day, with the 64GB iPad Air marked down to $520. That’s a solid $80 off the usual price, for the best iPad that doesn’t come with the M1 chip.

You’d be forgiven for thinking this was an iPad Pro, as the 2020 refresh brought all of the edge-catching eye candy from the Pro range to the iPad Air, and it’s beautiful. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen is gorgeous, it features Touch ID for security and Apple Pay use, and the A14 Bionic is no slouch.

The iPad Air also supports the Apple Pencil, making it the cheapest way to use Apple’s superlative stylus. The 7MP FaceTime HD camera makes your video calls pop, and the 12MP back camera is no slouch.

Just know that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

