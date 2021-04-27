Protect your phone with Android’s lock screen pattern

Lock screen pattern is yet another way to secure and protect your phone and personal data. Besides PIN code, password, fingerprint, and face ID, lock pattern is just another way of locking your screen. If you do not want everyone to access your device, you should definitely set some lock screen protection.

We’d like to show you step-by-step how to set a lock screen pattern on your Android device.

How to set up a lock screen pattern?

Setting up a lock screen pattern is the easy part of the job. The hard part is to remember it later. If you had another way of protection, such as PIN code or password, or had none at all, then having a pattern will be pretty unusual for you. Make sure to set a pattern you’ll be able to remember!

To set up the lock screen pattern, you should open “Settings” on your Android device. Depending on the device, you will see the “Security” or “Screen Lock” option. Tap on it, and you will be able to choose between the lock screen methods we’ve mentioned above.

If you’re using a Xiaomi device, on the bottom of your screen, you will see an option “Password & Security” and then all the types of screen locks.

Here, you should choose “Pattern”, and you will see a screen to draw the pattern you wish to set. In case you had any other method of protection earlier, you might be prompted to enter it here.

After choosing a pattern, it will be necessary to repeat it one more time.

Another option you will have is to choose if you want your phone notifications to appear on your device when it’s locked or only after you enter the pattern.

In case your Android is not unlocked, you can bypass password or PIN in this guide.

