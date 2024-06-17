PS5 owners can finally join discord calls without the hassle

Good news for all you PlayStation 5 gamers out there: Sony has announced an update that will allow PS5 users to join Discord calls directly from their console. This means you can ditch the annoying process of transferring calls from your phone or computer.

Before this update, if you wanted to join a Discord call from your PS5, you had to manually transfer the call using the Discord app on another device. Talk about a buzzkill. But now, Sony is streamlining the process so all you need is your PS5.

The update is rolling out gradually, with Japan and Asia getting access first. Europe, Australia/New Zealand, the Middle East, and the Americas will follow. So, sit tight if you’re in one of the latter regions.

How to join Discord voice chat on PS5

To join a Discord voice chat on your PS5, simply select the Discord tab in Game Base within the PS5 Control Center and choose your server or DM group. Then, pick your preferred voice channel. Easy peasy.

This update comes on the heels of Discord’s announcement to focus more on its gaming roots, whether that’s players using it to communicate or devs leveraging it as a tool to connect with players.

So, what does this mean for Xbox?

Well, Discord has partnered with Microsoft to offer Discord in various ways on Xbox hardware. The partnership started in 2022 and recently expanded to allow Xbox users to stream Xbox games directly to Discord.

The question remains: will Discord be fully integrated on PS5 in the future? Only time will tell. But for now, this update is a solid step towards a more streamlined gaming experience.

