ASUS ROG Ally was the first Windows-powered handheld gaming console that dared to challenge Valve’s Steam Deck.

Many other companies followed ASUS ROG Ally’s lead. Lenovo released the Legion Go, and MSI introduced the Claw, but neither gained as much traction.

Now, ASUS plans to introduce the next iteration of its handheld gaming console but not the sequel or the ROG Ally 2.

The next iteration will be an upgrade over the original, following in the footsteps of Steam Deck OLED and, if we go further back, Nintendo Switch OLED.

Rumors surrounding the ROG Ally X surfaced a couple of weeks ago, hinting at pretty generous upgrades. The handheld is rumored to be announced in a few days.

Most recently, a Korean YouTube channel, Performance Department Connect, spotted a listing for the ROG Ally X on a Korean online retailer, which may have published it a little too early.

ROG Ally X isn’t a sequel but a generous upgrade over the original

Image: KnowTechie via Tmon

The listing labels the device as ROG Ally 2 or ROG Ally 2nd generation, which isn’t likely based on previous leaks but is more likely to be the upgraded “X” variant.

The listing also reveals a few specs of ASUS’s upcoming handheld gaming PC. Every detail is in Korean, but Google Translate helped a lot.

According to the listing, the ROG Ally X will sport a 7-inch FHD 120Hz display with the brightness level peaking at 500 nits.

Under the hood, we are looking at an AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor with Zen 4 architecture. It is equipped with eight cores, 16 threads, and 12 RDNA3 compute units.

The listing also suggests 2GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, corroborating a previous leak. However, the listing states the device will weigh 670g, but an earlier report claims it would weigh 678g.

Image: KnowTechie

That said, ROG Ally X’s biggest improvement is rumored to be its battery life. The company will reportedly aim to double the battery capacity, which the listing confirms.

The ROG Ally X will sport an 80Wh battery, which will increase its longevity by three hours during heavy gaming and 10 hours through normal use.

The Ally X will also sport a 40Gbps USB4 port and biometric authentication, which is a nice touch, to say the least.

ASUS will reportedly announce the ROG Ally X on June 2. We are only missing its price if the launch date and specs are accurate. However, the retailer lists the price as 1,234,120 won, about $897 in US currency.

Have any thoughts on this? Do you think this listing is legit? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news