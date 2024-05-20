Tesla, the electric car juggernaut helmed by the ever-controversial Elon Musk, has decided to pull the plug on Steam support for its latest Model S and Model X vehicles, reports Electrek.

This move signifies the end of an era where one could launch a game like Cyberpunk 2077 from the luxurious comfort of their parked car, a scenario that, truth be told, never really caught on.

Introduced in 2022, the Steam app for Tesla was a testament to the company’s penchant for blending tech wizardry with the everyday convenience of a 12-year-old.

According to Electrek, a recent memo from Tesla reads:

“Tesla is updating the gaming computer in your Model X and your vehicle is no longer capable of playing Steam games. All other entertainment and app functionalities are unaffected.”

For owners of older models, the Steam functionality remains intact. However, if you’re in the market for a new Model S or X, you’ll have to find another way to scratch that gaming itch while parked.

The Safety Conundrum

While the idea of gaming in your car might sound like a dream, it also raises significant safety questions. Tesla’s Steam app was designed to be operational only when the car was parked to prevent distracted driving.

Let’s not forget this company has been at the center of numerous controversies related to its supervised self-driving technology.

Autopilot, Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving feature, has been implicated in several high-profile accidents, but people seem to forget that cars operated by human drivers are the ones that crash the most.

The Practicality Question

So, who was this feature really for? Perhaps it was aimed at parents looking to keep their kids entertained during long trips. However, since the app only works when the car is parked, it’s hard to see this as anything more than a novelty.

If you’re affluent enough to afford a Tesla, you’re probably better off investing in a Steam Deck or another portable gaming device.

The Bigger Picture

As the electric vehicle market becomes more competitive, Tesla needs to balance innovation with practicality and safety, and axing Steam support could be seen as a step in that direction. Probably, but an A for effort, right?

In the grand scheme, removing Steam support will unlikely be a dealbreaker for potential Tesla buyers. And if it is a dealbreaker, well, congrats on turning 13 years old.

