Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass gains Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on launch

In a move that’s either a power play or a sign of the apocalypse, Microsoft has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will hit Xbox Game Pass the day it launches.

Yup, no need to shell out $70 for this installment of the FPS behemoth. It seems even Activision can’t resist the siren song of subscription services.

This news follows months of speculation about Call of Duty’s future on Game Pass. Apparently, Microsoft was weighing the potential hit to those sweet, sweet Call of Duty sales.

After all, Activision usually moves over 20 million copies of each new title. But it seems the allure of bolstering Game Pass with one of gaming’s biggest franchises won out.

The confirmation arrived via an Xbox Wire blog post, with a slick trailer to match (Xbox News). Black Ops 6 will land on both console and PC Game Pass, because Microsoft wants to make sure nobody feels left out.

Details are still scarce, but we know Black Ops 6 is set during the Gulf War of the ’90s. Expect a “dark new chapter” in the Black Ops saga, though Activision is keeping the juicy bits under wraps for now.

We’ll have to wait until the Xbox summer showcase on June 9th for more concrete details. That’s when we’ll get an “in-depth look at gameplay” and maybe, just maybe, a release date. For now, rumors point to a late October launch, but again, it’s a rumor and not a definite date.

The big question now is whether Microsoft will hike the price of Game Pass Ultimate to offset the cost of adding AAA titles like Call of Duty. One thing’s for sure – the battle for gaming subscriptions just got a whole lot more interesting.

3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription 4.5 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers a vast library of games across multiple platforms, complete with online multiplayer access and exclusive member discounts, all under a single subscription. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The Gaming Press Weighs In

While reviews are scarce this early, some outlets have shared their initial impressions. Kotaku notes the return of the iconic “Dude with guns” cover art, because some traditions never die.

GameSpot analyzed the live-action reveal trailer, which sets the mood without giving away much.

The move to Game Pass has sparked debate. Noisy Pixel sees it as a savvy play to make Xbox the go-to platform for Call of Duty fans. Others, like Reddit, are more skeptical, citing the uneven pacing of past Black Ops titles.

As always, the proof will be in the gameplay. With a few months until launch, we’ll have to keep speculating about what Black Ops 6 has in store.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news