PSA: Homeland Security says to update Firefox now

Listen up Mac users (yes, that means you Kev). If you’re using Mozilla’s Firefox as your web browser, go update it, like right now.

To do that, go to the top-right menu and then Help > About > Update. Come back once you’ve done that and we’ll tell you the why.

Mozilla has just fixed a zero-day in both Firefox and Firefox ESR that seems serious, as even the Department of Homeland Security has issued an advisory note about it. While we don’t know exactly what malicious actions someone exploiting it could do, patching security holes on your computer is always the right thing to do. The bug only affects Firefox and Firefox ESR users on macOS, so if that’s you, go update.

The advisory on the security exploit came from the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber protection division, CISA

Mozilla says it isn’t just a theoretical risk – they have seen it in action “We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.”

Other recent zero-day exploits in Firefox were targeting cryptocurrency holders

Firefox for iOS is unaffected, as it’s really a reskinned version of Safari. Windows users of Firefox are unaffected (as far as we know), but it never hurts to check for updates regularly and keep your software current.

