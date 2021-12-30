PSA: The Tomb Raider trilogy is currently free on Epic Games

Christmas might be over, but Epic Games definitely isn’t ready to end the holiday cheer quite yet. If you head over to the Epic Games Store right now, you’ll see that the platform is offering all three of the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy to all of its users. For free.

Yep, you read that right. After 15 straight days of celebrating gaming with a new free game every day, Epic Games has one more gift in store for us this holiday season. You have exactly one week to snag the entire trilogy for free, before the offer ends on January 6.

The trilogy includes the original 2013 reboot of the series, aptly named Tomb Raider. You can also get your hands on the 2016 sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider as well as the 2019 title Shadow of the Tomb Raider to round out the series.

If you haven’t given any of these games a try, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of this offer. This reboot of the classic series is an absolute banger. All three of the games feature incredible graphics that, if you played any of the original Tomb Raider games, will make you shake your head in awe at the stunning progress that video games have made as a whole.

On top of greatly improved graphics, the games all feature that same tomb raiding action-adventure with improved RPG mechanics focused on survival and open-world exploration.

I only ever really played the first reboot in 2013 when it came out. As someone who grew up with Lara Croft raiding tombs and kicking ass way back on the original PlayStation, I was absolutely stunned and stricken with nostalgia playing the reboot. Needless to say, I’ll definitely be taking advantage of this free offering from Epic Games.

As always, you’ll need to download the Epic Games launcher and create an account if you haven’t already. From there, you can head to the store and redeem the trilogy for free so you can get started on Lara Croft’s most recent adventures!

