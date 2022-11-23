Puppyoo Black Friday sale offers huge discounts on cordless vacuums

Nowadays, no one wants to lug around a heavy old vacuum cleaner. Especially when there are lighter, battery-powered options that can clean just as well.

To help celebrate the holiday season and the season of discounts, Puppyoo is running an impressive promotion on two of its best stick vacuum cleaners.

Puppyoo’s mission is all about keeping your family’s home clean. It focuses on the convenience of more portable stick vacuums for a hassle-free experience.

Unlike traditional vacuums, these stick vacuums are lightweight and easy to maneuver, making them a great alternative if you don’t want to move around a corded vacuum on cleaning day.

Plus, you never have to worry about unraveling and untangling the cord whenever you move to a different room.

Image: Puppyoo

Both the Puppyoo T11 Mate and the T12 Pure are on sale at a massive discount on Black Friday this year.

Normally $259.00, Puppyoo is discounting the T11 Mate down to just $119.99 for Prime Members, a $140 discount for Black Friday. And it’s knocking $100 off the more powerful T12 Pure.

In addition, there are exclusive coupons and activities on Puppyoo’s Instagram; like and follow it to save even more.

These two stick vacuums offer different features and levels of cleaning. So let’s see what they’re all about.

Puppyoo T11 Mate

Image: Puppyoo

The T11 Mate is Puppyoo’s more affordable entry-level stick vacuum cleaner. It comes with an 8-cell, 2,500 mAh battery that offers up to 50 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge.

The main benefit of stick vacuums is their portability, and the T11 Mate takes that mission seriously. It weighs only 3.3 pounds, making it much easier to carry and maneuver than traditional vacuums.

Regarding maneuverability, the cleaner head rotates 150 degrees from side to side and up to 90 degrees vertically.

You’ll be able to get to those hard-to-reach places much easier without having to shuffle furniture around.

Black Friday Puppyoo T11 Mate – Up to 40 minutes of run time on one single charge.

– Numerous cleaning accessories help you clean more surfaces.

– It’s lightweight and easy to move around with

– Wall-mounted charging pad ensures you never forget to charge it Buy Now

The T11 Mate offers up to 120AW of suction power in Strong mode.

That’s less than your average corded vacuum but still offers enough power to pick up pet hair and dirt from hard floors and low to medium-height carpets.

Once you’re done cleaning, all you have to do is hang the T11 Mate up on its wall-mounted charging pad, and it will charge and be ready to go the next time you need it.

Again, the T11 Mate is Puppyoo’s more affordable option at a retail price of $259.00.

But if you wait until Black Friday, the company has a massive discount for Prime Members of $140, bringing the price down to just $119.99.

Puppyoo T12 Pure

Image: Puppyoo

If you’re looking for something with a little more power, check out the Puppyoo T12 Pure. It comes with a slightly more efficient battery, giving you up to 60 minutes of power on a single charge.

The T12 Pure weighs a little more than the T11 Mate, but not much. The T12 comes in at 3.6 pounds, which is still easy to carry around. And it packs a bit more punch than the T11 Mate.

Black Friday Puppyoo T12 Pure – Up to 60 minutes of run time on one single charge.

– 535W motor offers the strongest suction power available.

– Portable, and cleaning with it is effortless

– Doubles as a hand-held vacuum. Buy Now

Regarding suction power, the T12 Pure is a pretty nice step up. This one offers 170AW of suction power. Plus, it has a detachable head that you can use to get those hard-to-reach spots.

The T12 Pure is just as versatile as its smaller sibling, with 170 degrees of side-to-side rotation and the same 90-degree vertical rotation.

Additionally, it features the same wall-mounted bracket for convenient storage.

The T12 Pure is the premium option, with a retail price of $329. However, the company’s Black Friday deal knocks $100 off that price, bringing it down to just $229.

Add a little convenience to your cleaning schedule

To say that stick vacuums will totally replace traditional plug-in vacuums would be a bit of a stretch. But they offer an extra level of convenience over their hefty counterparts.

They’re great for hard floors with dirt, dust, and pet hair. They’re even good to use on some carpets that aren’t super thick.

Puppyoo is offering a great deal for Black Friday this year

Amazon Prime Members can save $140 on the T11 Mate, lowering the price to just $119.99. Or knock $100 off the more powerful T12 Pure, down to just $229.

Follow Puppyoo’s Instagram (@puppyoo_global) for exclusive offers and save even more.

