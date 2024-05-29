Get ready to have your floors so clean you could (but definitely shouldn’t) eat off them.

iRobot is rolling out one heck of a sale right now, offering up to $545 off select robots until June 15. We’re talking deals that start as low as $199. Yup, you read that right.

Braava jet® m6

Need your floors mopped? Enter the Braava jet m6. Normally tagged at $449.99, it’s currently slashed to $299.99—$150 in savings. This bot sprays and cleans hardwood, tile, and stone to a pristine shine.

Precision Jet Spray tackles grime, and with its dedicated app, you can start a mop-up from the couch. A robot that mops? You bet!

Roomba® j9+

Thinking smart and clean? The Roomba j9+ has you covered in ways you didn’t know you needed. This marvel of modern cleaning is now $599.99 (down from $899.99). That’s $300 off!

It empties itself and serves up to 60 days of mess-free floors—perfect if you think vacuuming is a cruel punishment. With Imprint® Smart Mapping, it learns your home’s layout and obeys voice commands. Welcome to the future of hassle-free living.

Roomba Combo® j7+

Need a robot that both vacuums and mops? Enter the Roomba Combo j7+. Normally priced at $999.99, it’s down to $699.99—a hefty $300 in savings.

This bot vacuums carpets and mops hard floors in one go. Smarter than your average bot, it dodges obstacles, including pet accidents. Hello, spotless sanctuary!

The clock is ticking – Don’t miss out on these deals

Ready to free yourself from mundane chores?

This sale is your ticket to spotless floors without lifting a finger. Don’t let this opportunity slip through your dust-covered fingers!

