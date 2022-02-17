Twitter is down for a bunch of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 2/17/2022 12:15 PM ET: The nearly hour-long outage and issues that Twitter users were experiencing seem to be resolved. We’ve added additional context below.

If you get your news or enjoyment from Twitter, you might have noticed issues with the site. You’re not alone. Twitter is currently experiencing an outage affecting many people.

Normally, we would turn to Twitter to get user reports but for now, we’ll have to settle for Downdetector. The website is currently showing 5,276 reports of outages on the Blue Bird website.

Twitter’s status page is currently showing things as operational, but that’s not what we’re seeing.

The outage is affecting people differently. Some can’t load the site, while others can load the home page, but any interactions lead to “Something went wrong” messages.

Twitter seems to be back up completely and is no longer down

After outages affected many users, it seems fully functionality has been restored. According to Jane Manchun Wong, “Twitter flipped a switch but forgot to handle the nulls, so the tweet pages in the web appear[ed] to error / be empty.”

