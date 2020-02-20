Remember those Tiger Electronics LCD games from the ’90s? They’re making a comeback

If you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, you almost certainly remember these bad boys. They were a staple in my childhood and, if we’re being honest, I probably spent more time with these than I did my Game Boy. Much like the resurgence of folding phones, companies are starting to prey on old millenials now that we have jobs (and like $4 in our savings accounts) who gamed in their childhood.

Hasbro is the latest company to cash in on nostalgia, with the announcement that it is bringing back the iconic Tiger Electronics LCD handheld games. You know the ones I’m talking about, they were usually comic book or video game themed and featured one game per “console”. Colors were sparse and gameplay was basic, but that didn’t stop many of us from putting serious hours into them.

There will be four different games made available and they are currently available for pre-order at GameStop for $14.99. The four games are Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Disney’s Little Mermaid, X-Men Project X, and Transformers Generation 2.

This will launch in the fall, and while they will be very similar to the originals, Hasbro has noted that the case designs will be different to help keep people from pawning off the new ones as originals.

