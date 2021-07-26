Review: 360 Video Doorbell X3

The Good Great picture Easy installation Plenty of features The Bad App's menus can require a little digging to find what you are looking for 8.5 Overall

The rise of video doorbells has been great for basically everyone. Whether you are watching for an important package or simply hate opening the door to an unknown person, these gadgets are great.

As technology improves, the humble video doorbell has also seen great improvements. From better cameras and microphones to smart features, there’s a lot to like.

Today, we’ll be looking at the 360 Video Doorbell X3, which will be launched and start shipping in early August, 2021.

Setting up the 360 Video Doorbell X3

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

With this video doorbell, you get plenty of options on how you want to set it up. Depending on where you plan on installing it, you can either use a standard (included) bracket and screws, or if mounting it on a smooth surface, you can use the bracket with double-sided tape to easily secure it to your house.

The kit also includes all necessary wiring if you plan on installing this with existing doorbell wiring. Finally, if you are planning to hardwire the 360 Video Doorbell X3 so you can avoid charging it, materials for that are included, as well.

Personally, I used the adhesive and did not have an existing doorbell, so installing everything up was a five-minute process.

You also get the receiver that you will need to plug into an outlet as this is how you’ll transmit your video feed to your smartphone. This also acts as the doorbell speaker. Thankfully, the hub is dual-band, so it works regardless if your network is 5GHz and 2.4GHz.

If you need to remove the video doorbell from its base, you’ll need the included pin to do so. Not using the pin and forcing the doorbell from the bracket will cause an alarm to go off and the camera will start recording.

Great image quality, plenty of features

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

One of the standout features of this 360 Video Doorbell X3 is the camera. It records at 2,496 x 1,920 pixels and while the picture isn’t necessarily widescreen, it definitely is wide enough to capture everything it needs to. If you want more range, there is an additional spacer that can be used to capture a larger area of your home.

Unlike many video doorbells with PIR sensors in the markets, 360 X3 has a radar sensor that offers ultra-precise detection to pick up movement and track object trajectory, to avoid false alarms from traffic or pedestrians. It only reports to you what matters.

Within the Botslab app (Android and iOS) that is used with the camera, you get plenty of options as well. From automated alarms to setting up motion detection range and privacy zones for neighbors’ houses, there’s a lot of options here. You can also set it up with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The camera includes 8GB of space and should be enough for most people for over a half of year of use. This does depend on how many times your camera stores clips, however. You can change your recording settings, as well, allowing for longer or shorter recording lengths.

Finally, for those using the built-in battery, there is also an external battery pack that extends its life by up to 3x.

Once the space fills up, it will start overwriting old footage. There is also a cloud option available if you want hassle-free recording storage.

The camera also has black and white night vision and the image is very clear. There is also a security feature that you can set up that uses AI to detect people in masks and the camera will also pick up packages and will alert you if the package has been removed from your porch.

So, should you buy this video doorbell?

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

If you are looking for a simple-to-install video doorbell that is packed with features, then there is a lot to like here. The crisp image, the security features, and easy installation really makes this option a winner.

