Review: Sensibo Pure air purifier – a solid option, but why no replacement filters?

We’re all spending more time inside these days, which is blessedly keeping us away from the rising pollen counts as spring is finally here. While pollen is mostly kept outside, the air quality inside our homes is probably suffering from all of our family members staying indoors more.

The best way to improve our indoor air is to let outdoor air in, but what if you suffer from allergies or sensitivity to particulate matter? Enter the humble air purifier, which cycles the air in our rooms through a filtering material to clean out the invisible gunk in our air.

We’re looking at the Sensibo Pure air purifier (currently retailing at $159) today, which adds some smarts to the usual air purifier recipe.

So, what’s it all about?

At its heart, the Sensibo Pure is a HEPA-filtered air purifier, in a tower orientation. It can filter out particulate matter down to 0.1um, which means virii, bacteria, mold, and dust, can all be captured. Yes, that also includes pollen, which is welcome in this part of the year. It’s also got a carbon filter layer that can filter bad smells and smoke.

That’s all pretty standard for an air purifier so far. The Sensibo Pure takes things further, adding a PM sensor that knows if your indoor air is getting dirtier and can set the Pure to have a higher fan speed, leading to more airflow through the filter and cleaning your air. The Pure can also control airflow based on reports of the air quality outside your home, or based on the weather, or pollen count. The app can also use geolocation to boost air filtration when you’re outside your home, so it’s all fresh and clean when you return, and without you being bothered by the fan noise.

Each Sensibo Pure unit can filter the air in a room of 173 ft², and you can set multiple units up to work as one, cleaning the air in your whole home. Oh, and it’s got voice assistant support, so Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri can all be used to control the air purifier.

So, is it any good?

I live in a fairly small, open plan apartment, where everything is literally inches from the kitchen area. That kitchen area has one of those anemic over-range extractor hoods, which doesn’t actually vent outside. That means anything I cook lingers in the living room for ages, for good or for ill. I can’t say the Sensibo Pure completely cleared the air here, but it definitely hastened the process, and in a room far bigger than the air purifier’s rated specs says it’s for.

The amount of dust settling on furniture is also much reduced, which is great because I’ve got a toddler who likes to touch everything and then put their fingers into their mouth. Less dust, less worry of overloading their immature immune system.

So, should I buy this air purifier?

The Sensibo Pure has done well at keeping the air in my home cleaner than it was before, even when I’m stir-frying at high heat. Being able to set schedules through the app and also have the onboard sensor change airflow if it knows your air quality is getting worse is handy, and the addition of a carbon filter to the HEPA filter means most smells also get filtered away.

I’m less enthused about the price though, with a $159 pre-order price that goes up to $199 for a single unit, and there still doesn’t appear to be any way to buy replacement filters.

