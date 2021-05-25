The Good Lightweight Satisfying clicks Wireless version has a long battery life The Bad Can be a bit pricey 8.9 Overall

Gaming mice now come in all different shapes and sizes. From RGB-filled multi-function mice with buttons all over them to the more simplistic, yet ergonomic design of competitive mice, there really are a lot of different options out there. Today we’re going to be looking at a new set of mice in the latter category – the new SteelSeries Prime series of mice.

This new series of mice from SteelSeries includes the Prime, Prime+, and Prime Wireless. The Prime series of mice have a simplistic design inspired by rally cars. These mice are all performance, with no extra bells and whistles packed into a lightweight, ergonomic package.

They are part of the new Prime series of gaming accessories that also include the Arctis Prime headset. The mice are now available at a price range from $59.99 up to $129.99 and they each pack a punch that should make competitive gamers very happy.

I had the chance to get my hands on these three new mice, and I have been pleasantly surprised. As someone who’s time being decent at competitive game is long gone, I found that the Prime series of mice was actually super comfortable in games that require quicker mouse play. So lets jump in and see what these new mice from SteelSeries are all about.

Feel

I’ll start this off by saying that all of the mice in the Prime series are virtually the same as far as feel goes. If you were to set all three mice down without their cords, you’d have a hard time figuring out which is which without looking for a label. This is of course by design. The only difference in these mice is what’s found inside.

That being said, I’ll talk about the overall feel of the Prime mice as a whole. The mice are pretty basic, but that doesn’t stop them from feeling perfect in my hands. I tend to grip with more of a claw-like grip when I’m playing FPS games, versus a very relaxed palm grip in other titles. With the Prime mice, either grip feels perfectly natural.

Both left and right clicks have form fitting grooves that work well to center your fingers. Whether you use a claw grip or a more relaxed grip, the left and right click buttons feel great. I spent a few minutes this afternoon clicking from different areas on the buttons, and they offer virtually the same feedback no matter where you press them in.

The mice have a pretty standard shape that is form-fit for your right hand. As I said before, the mice are fairly basic in functionality. The only extra buttons are the two thumb buttons that you find on most mice. These buttons are the perfect shape and size, making it easy to reach and press them while using any kind of mouse grip.

I have pretty big hands, so I am always a little skeptical about smaller mice like this one. However, after a couple of weeks with the Prime mice, I’ve found that they are perfectly molded to fit various different grips. Whether it’s FPS games, more relaxed games, or even basic browsing on my PC, the Prime mice have a great feel that stays comfortable no matter how long you use them.

Capabilities

As far as capabilities go, the Prime mice are still very similar to each other, but with a few differences. I’ll start off with the similarities and break down any differences a little later.

To start things off here, SteelSeries has added an all new mouse switch to the Prime mice. This switch uses magnets to ensure that every click feels the same, no matter how long you use the mouse. These switches are rated for up to 100 million clicks each. That’s a lot of tap firing with a DMR.

I’ve used the Prime Wireless the most out of these mice and have yet to notice any change in the buttons’ feedback. The clicks are also extremely satisfying. It feels like every click of the mouse is a precise function that feels very natural. The mice also feature a tactile, rubber mouse wheel that is weighted just right for functions like switching weapons.

In addition to the regular left, right, and center clicks, the Prime mice have the two thumb buttons found on most mice today. They are both located very nicely, making them easy to find no matter how you hold your mouse.

So now we’ll start getting into some of the differences between the different Prime mice

First, there’s the obvious. The Prime Wireless is a wireless mouse while the other two are required to be wired. The Prime Wireless has a battery that lasts for up to 100 hours of gameplay. I have been using it pretty non-stop for the last week and a half and I’ve only had to charge the battery once, after a week straight of use.

The wireless aspect of the Prime Wireless makes it a bit heavy, bringing it up to 80 grams. The Prime and Prime+ weigh 69 and 71 grams, respectively. Here’s why the Prime+ weighs just a little bit more:

The Prime+ has full on-board customization along with an OLED screen to control it. Using the CPI button on the bottom of the mouse, you can fully customize the Prime+ on the fly. This includes changing RGB colors on the mouse wheel as well as polling rates and lift-off distance. Yea, the Prime+ also has an additional sensor to help with lift-off, though to be honest, I had to try pretty hard to actually feel this sensor at work.

Should you buy a Prime series mouse?

So the ultimate question is should you buy a Prime series mouse? One question I’d have you answer first is what are you looking for in a mouse? If you’re looking for a mouse with a bunch of buttons and RGB everywhere it can possibly be, then the Prime series is probably not for you.

This series of mice is aimed at someone looking for a functional mouse with no extras that performs well under the stress of competitive gaming. If that sounds like you, then the Prime series of mice is perfect for you.

Now all you need to do is decide which mouse is best for you. The Prime is available for $59.99, the Prime+ is available for $79.99, and the Prime Wireless is $129.99. All of these mice are perfect options for those looking for an edge in the competitive gaming world.

