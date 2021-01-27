Ring is back with a new, smaller video doorbell that will only set you back $60

Ring is one of the household names in video doorbells, and now, the Amazon company is releasing its smallest, cheapest doorbell to date – the Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

The main reason for this lower price? Unlike Ring’s other offerings, which offer wireless technology, this one does require you to hardwire the unit, which could be a big turnoff for many users.

That said, it still packs plenty of features. It has motion detection, HD footage, two-way talk, and you can connect it to other Ring devices and even Alexa.

Again, the biggest issue for people here is the lack of an integrated battery. If your home isn’t already wired for something like this, it’s possible that going with a wireless option would be preferable.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is currently available for preorder from both Ring and Amazon, with a release date of February 24.

