Robinhood is having issues for a second day in a row and people are freaking out

Robinhood, the easy-to-use app for buying and selling stocks, is now in its second day of issues. This comes at a time when the market is fluctuating and for those of us that enjoy dabbling in the market, it means we’ve missed out on some of those sweet gains from the past 48 hours.

At the time of this writing, the site and service are still experiencing intermediate downtimes, even though the official Twitter account seems to state otherwise. Apparently, the issues started due to programming that didn’t account for the leap year, which seems absolutely bonkers to me, but here we are.

Having such an accessible service go down is not only bad for the short-term but can also create waves through the entire platform, leading to distrust in the future. Understandably, people are upset.

Here’s what people are saying about Robinhood’s outages

With some people claiming to have lost out on hundreds of thousands of dollars, you can imagine the Twitter commentary going on right now. Here are some of our recent favorites.

You hate to see it (again)

Last time people were this pissed was when…well yesterday. #Robinhood pic.twitter.com/PXPTsBAKuR — Bryce Istre (@BryceIstre) March 3, 2020

When disrupting an industry goes too far

Robinhood taking that whole “disrupting” trading thing a little too literally — Hipster (@Hipster_Trader) March 3, 2020

Gotta secure the bag

Hi there, we’re currently experiencing…

Can’t have an issue with some conspiracy theories popping up

It’s gotten so bad that people are even discussing class-action lawsuits

We will be monitoring the "case-by-case" compensation from @RobinhoodApp. Please share your communication from RH. We are still pursuing action from @FINRA — Robinhood Class Action (@ClassRobinhood) March 3, 2020

Honestly, regardless of conspiracy theories and class-action lawsuits, this is a stark reminder that newer tech like this can still have issues and that it only takes a moment for everything to mess up and have rippling effects throughout the entire industry.

What do you think? Surprised by the issues with Robinhood? Do you use the app and plan on switching services? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

