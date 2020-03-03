Apps
Robinhood is having issues for a second day in a row and people are freaking out
Oo-de-lally, oo-de-lally, golly, what a day.
Robinhood, the easy-to-use app for buying and selling stocks, is now in its second day of issues. This comes at a time when the market is fluctuating and for those of us that enjoy dabbling in the market, it means we’ve missed out on some of those sweet gains from the past 48 hours.
At the time of this writing, the site and service are still experiencing intermediate downtimes, even though the official Twitter account seems to state otherwise. Apparently, the issues started due to programming that didn’t account for the leap year, which seems absolutely bonkers to me, but here we are.
Having such an accessible service go down is not only bad for the short-term but can also create waves through the entire platform, leading to distrust in the future. Understandably, people are upset.
Here’s what people are saying about Robinhood’s outages
With some people claiming to have lost out on hundreds of thousands of dollars, you can imagine the Twitter commentary going on right now. Here are some of our recent favorites.
You hate to see it (again)
Last time people were this pissed was when…well yesterday. #Robinhood pic.twitter.com/PXPTsBAKuR
— Bryce Istre (@BryceIstre) March 3, 2020
When disrupting an industry goes too far
Robinhood taking that whole “disrupting” trading thing a little too literally
— Hipster (@Hipster_Trader) March 3, 2020
Gotta secure the bag
Live view of Robinhood running away with our money. #robinhood #robinhoodoutage pic.twitter.com/YQ0rFC9Yjb
— Anush Patel (@_Anush_Patel_) March 3, 2020
Hi there, we’re currently experiencing…
@RobinhoodApp @AskRobinhood Gotta love the customer service! Thanks for treating your customers like we matter.#robinhood #robinhoodoutage pic.twitter.com/ZiOCIe82H4
— wizardsfanreaction (@wizardsfanreact) March 3, 2020
Can’t have an issue with some conspiracy theories popping up
On the day the stock market gained $1.1 trillion, #Robinhood went down for 17 hours (https://t.co/Y2psdO6g1J).
If you still don't think the system is #rigged, you need a reality check.#StockMarketCrash2020 #RichStayRich #TYTLive#robinhoodoutage #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/OpHQeiDRDn
— JustRaiHere (@JustRaiHere) March 3, 2020
It’s gotten so bad that people are even discussing class-action lawsuits
We will be monitoring the "case-by-case" compensation from @RobinhoodApp. Please share your communication from RH. We are still pursuing action from @FINRA
— Robinhood Class Action (@ClassRobinhood) March 3, 2020
Honestly, regardless of conspiracy theories and class-action lawsuits, this is a stark reminder that newer tech like this can still have issues and that it only takes a moment for everything to mess up and have rippling effects throughout the entire industry.
What do you think? Surprised by the issues with Robinhood? Do you use the app and plan on switching services? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
