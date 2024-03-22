Blink and you’ll miss it, folks. Samsung is back with its crowning glory—the Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs. Oh, and they’re generously throwing in the OLED, The Frame, and Music Frame for good measure.

If you need to skip ahead and wrap your head around all the new stuff Samsung recently launched, this is a good place to start. For everyone else, let’s keep this thread rolling.

But first, check out this current Best Buy offer:

Buy A New Samsung TV And Get A 65-Inch 4K TV For Free At Best Buy. Plus, get an extra $100 off the first TV and free in-home setup on both TVs.

Here’s how you can secure your own cinematic heaven: For starters, figure out which TV you will buy. There are a variety to choose from. Here are your options:

SamsungNeo QLED 8K Screen sizes: 65″/ 75″/ 85″

Description: AI fuels our best-of-the-best in the highest resolution and delivers hyper-realistic picture.

Pre-order SamsungNeo QLED 4K Screen sizes: 43″/ 50″/ 55″/ 65″/ 75″/ 85″/ 98″

Description: The newest 4K champions bring you a crisp pictures and brilliant detail across your content.

Pre-order The Frame Screen sizes: 43″/ 50″/ 55″/ 65″/ 75″

Description: This vibrant QLED 4K TV seamlessly switches between content and your curated gallery.

Pre-order Music Frame Frame size: 8″ x 8″

Description: The customizable speaker that plays your favorite music while framing your favorite photos.

Pre-order

First, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K. With that kind of K, it’s like having your own IMAX theater at home. Available in 65”, 75“, and 85“, it promises images so sharp they’d put a samurai’s sword to shame.

AI fuels its hyper-realistic picture, which, trust me, is a spectacle in itself. Imagine experiencing Super Bowl or binging on Stranger Things on this biggie! Go ahead; secure this crystal clear dreaminess by pre-ordering it here.

85" Class QN90D Samsung Neo QLED 4K The Neo QLED 4K model merges high-tech functionality with upscale presentation, offering crystal-clear images courtesy of Mini LEDs and Quantum Matrix tech. What We Like: Quantum HDR+ and Mini LEDs for stunning visuals.

144Hz Motion Xcelerator for seamless movement.

Amplified audio via Dolby Atmos.

Check Availability

Next, let’s talk about the Samsung Neo QLED 4K. Sizes range from 43” up to an astounding 98”. Its standout feature is its crisp image detail across all sorts of content. Want proof? Pre-order now and be the judge

Offer valid from 3/21 to 4/11, while supplies last, at participating retailers only

Samsung isn’t one to shy away from vibrant displays, either. Enter the OLED. Slim-fitting at sizes 55″, 65″, and 77″, this guy elevates every single color to a level beyond your most vivid dreams. If eyes could eat, OLED is surely a feast. Snatch yours here.

Samsung 55" Class OLED S95D The Samsung 55" Class OLED S95D QN55S95DAFXZA boasts OLED Technology, driving pure blacks and bright whites for an opulent visual feast What We Like: Pantone-validated color accuracy from OLED Technology offers unparalleled picture quality.

Near-zero glare, courtesy of OLED Glare-Free, paves the way for uninterrupted viewing even in bright environments.

OLED HDR Pro offers a potentially endless array of brightness.

Check Availability

Meanwhile, The Frame TV, available from sizes 43″ to 75″, switches from content to ‘art-gallery-mode’ faster than QuickSilver. Yes, it’s a TV, an art museum, and the future – all rolled into one elegant package. It’s like having the Louvre at home, minus the French accents. Get your tickets to this art-meets-tech show here.

Last, but certainly not least, the Music Frame completes our lineup. Painfully aesthetic, what can’t this maverick do? Links, details, and hey, a preorder option is nestled right here.

Samsung Music Frame The Samsung Music Frame is a unique fusion of personal style and immersive sound. This multifunction seamlessly displays your favorite photos, while also packing Dolby Atmos Music for multi-dimensional surround sound. What We Like: Personalized surround-sound speaker.

Enhanced with Dolby Atmos Music.

Syncs with Samsung TV speakers.

Delivers equalized sound throughout the room.

Enhanced with Dolby Atmos Music.

Syncs with Samsung TV speakers.

Check Availability

There you have it. Every size, every feature, and every TV-coated daydream from this sale, pieced together just for you. Samsung’s flash sale may be brief; your hours of exceptional viewing won’t be. Pearls of wisdom:

Act fast, order swiftly, and let Samsung’s TVs redefine your binge sessions! Risk of missing out? Potentially high. Regret? Undeniably low. Enjoy the big-screen wonder, folks!

Preorder and Save on Samsung's 2024 TV and Audio Lineup Pre-order any of our newest flagship TVs below and get a 65" Class Crystal UHD TV on Samsung. Pre-order a Music Frame and get a $50 credit at Samsung.com. Offer valid 3/21-4/11, while supplies. Check Availability

