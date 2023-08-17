Freestyle 2 portable projector launched with cloud gaming

Samsung announced an updated portable projector today, the $800 Freestyle 2. It has inbuilt cloud gaming access and more memory, so it should be snappier.

The cylindrical projector hasn’t changed a great deal from the last model. It’s still around the same size and weight (under two pounds) and can project a screen of between 30 and 100 inches.

That makes it perfect to travel with as a portable big-screen console to rival handheld versions. Thanks to Samsung Gaming Hub, the Freestyle 2 has access to the largest cloud gaming services.

Gaming Hub makes the Freestyle 2 even better

Image: Samsung

Samsung released Gaming Hub last year on TVs, bundling Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and multiple other game streamers into one central place. Now it’s on a portable projector, which makes cloud gaming possible anywhere.

The Freestyle 2 has an optional battery base, so it can be used to project a 1920×1080 picture on any surface, anywhere. It can also be powered from USB-C power banks, so you’re not tied to the first-party battery.

The Freestyle 2 from Samsung The Freestyle 2 projector leans heavily into gaming, with on-device cloud gaming thanks to the Samsung Gaming Hub. You can save $40 with our link, and get a free carrying case during the pre-order period. What We Like: Cloud gaming through Gaming Hub

1080p picture

Up to 100 inch screen

Battery powered Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Imagine playing games at night on the inside of your tent while camping. Or playing on the back of your house while the BBQ sizzles.

All you need to get gaming is the Freestyle 2 projector and any Bluetooth controller. Sync the two together, and sign into your cloud gaming subscriptions through the Gaming Hub.

It’s also running Tizen OS, the operating system used on Samsung’s TVs. That means access to your favorite streaming services, from Disney+ to Netflix.

The Samsung Freestyle 2 costs $800 and comes with a SolarCell remote, which charges from ambient light.

Pre-orders are live now through August 30. You’ll also get a free IP55-rated carrying case (a $60 value) during that time.

