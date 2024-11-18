Samsung now offers free screen replacements for green line issues

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung has announced extending its free screen replacement program for Galaxy devices experiencing the “green line” issue.

The program was initially available for Galaxy S21 and S22 series users in India and will cover devices until April 30, 2024.

It was later extended to September 30, 2024, and is now extended to December 31, 2024. (via Tarun Vats on X/Twitter)

The issue primarily impacts Galaxy devices with OLED screens, but the replacement program is restricted to select high-end models.

The company is giving a free screen replacement to folks with a Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

However, the company has set two criteria for getting this free display replacement.

These eligibility criteria are:

Devices out of warranty are acceptable, but no physical or liquid damage is allowed. The original purchase invoice must be presented, as replacements may only be allowed with it.

However, some customers have reported that authorized service centers have refused free replacements for the green line issue.

If faced with such a situation, users are advised to contact Samsung support directly for further assistance.

In some instances, Samsung may also replace the device’s battery during the screen replacement process.

Other smartphone manufacturers, like OnePlus, have also addressed similar issues.

In August 2023, OnePlus introduced a lifetime screen warranty for affected devices and offered discount vouchers for the OnePlus 8 and 9 series to compensate users fairly.

However, like Samsung, OnePlus has limited its program to India, despite the green line issue affecting devices globally.

While Samsung’s initiative primarily targets Indian customers, users worldwide may still contact their local Samsung support to inquire about free screen replacements for this issue.

However, there is no guarantee that the company will offer a free display replacement outside India, even if the device meets all the eligibility criteria.

