OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with Hasselblad cameras

OnePlus has unveiled its latest flagship devices, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The most hyped part of these new smartphones is the cameras developed in partnership with Hasselblad.

That means the colors they create should be more natural, hopefully ending up with better images in your camera roll. The 9 Pro has a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor as the main camera, with the 9 having Sony’s IMX689 sensor, still at 48 MP. The ultra-wide sensor in both is the 50 MP Sony IMX766, and OnePlus says it’s the largest wide-angle sensor to ship in a smartphone to date.

Taking advantage of those sweet camera sensors is a new Hasselblad Pro Mode inside the camera app, that gives fine control over camera settings and includes focus peaking, a handy feature usually found on interchangeable lens cameras. They can both shoot video at 8K, 30fps, with the 9 Pro also being capable of 4K at 120fps.

Image: OnePlus

The 9 Pro uses a 1440p 120Hz curved display that can vary its refresh rate all the way down to 1Hz depending on the content shown on the screen. It has a 1300 nit maximum brightness, and supports HDR10+. The regular 9 has a flat display at 1080p resolution, 1100 nits max brightness, and does have a 120Hz refresh rate but without the varying tech that the 9 Pro uses to keep power consumption down.

Both devices have the Snapdragon 888 chipset powering them and have vapor chambers for cooling. You can get 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It seems only some variants are available for preorder, with the base model OnePlus 9 and the max spec OnePlus 9 Pro showing on the OnePlus store. Both use Warp Charge 65T, which OnePlus says can recharge the 4,500 mAh battery to 100 percent in less than 30 minutes. The 9 Pro also can wirelessly charge at 50W, while the 9 can wirelessly charge at 15W.

The OnePlus 9 starts from $729, while the OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $969, and both phones are available to preorder from OnePlus with an April 14 release date.

