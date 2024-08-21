Samsung’s new Odyssey monitor brings back 3D without the glasses

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung unveiled its latest Odyssey gaming monitor at Gamescom this year. Get ready for this: They are bringing back 3D, baby.

This monitor stands out by offering glasses-free 3D viewing, thanks to its advanced eye-tracking technology that converts 2D visuals into 3D.

Available in 27-inch and 37-inch models, the Odyssey 3D features a 4K QLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1-millisecond response time.

It supports AMD FreeSync and includes one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports for connectivity, along with a tilting and height-adjustable stand for optimal positioning.

According to Samsung, the glasses-free 3D effect is achieved using a lenticular lens combined with an eye-tracking camera that adjusts depth perception in real time.

Credits: Samsung

This technology ensures that Stereoscopic 3D can be experienced by one person at a time, which is ideal for solo gamers. Samsung first teased this concept at CES 2024, and the Odyssey 3D is expected to hit the market later this year.

The new monitor aims to provide a vivid and realistic gaming experience without the need for additional dorky 3D glasses, offering a seamless switch between 2D and 3D modes.

This could draw in casual gamers who are interested in 3D gaming but aren’t sure about spending money on expensive equipment. You know, folks like me.

Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything about price or when these monitors officially go on sale, but if previous pricing is anything to go by, these monitors are not going to be cheap.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news