Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could be Samsung’s first titanium foldable

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could very well become the Korean tech giant’s first foldable to sport titanium.

Titanium is trending as the most lucrative metal used on smartphones, courtesy of Apple and Samsung. Recently, Samsung made a big deal out of using titanium on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec, the company may use the same material on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

Don’t get your hopes up for a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim with a titanium back

Image: Samsung/KnowTechie

According to the outlet, the firm that supplies parts to Samsung is apparently making the final decision about whether to use stainless steel or titanium for the backplate of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

If titanium is selected, the Z Fold 6 Slim will be Samsung’s first foldable with a titanium backplate.

Looking at the Galaxy Z Fold’s history, Samsung used stainless steel until the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but switched to CFRP (Carbon Fiber reinforced Plastic) for its backplates from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and continued till the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The apparent reason for this change is the addition of the S Pen that appeared with the Z Fold 3. Basically, the digitizer used to identify the stylus can interfere with a metal backplate.

Image: KnowTechie

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is widely rumored to ditch the S Pen to achieve its so-called thinness, leaving Samsung open to use metal again.

There are many pros and cons to choosing titanium over stainless steel. While titanium is more rigid and lighter than stainless steel, it is also widely challenging to process. Also, let’s not forget the price difference, which may push Samsung to put a higher price tag on the slim variant.

Hold your horses. Samsung has yet to make the final call, which could go either way.

And, try to avoid getting your hopes up for a titanium build book-style foldable that will be relatively slim.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to land in the fourth quarter of 2024, it is rumored to skip the US.

