Save $200 off my favorite wet-dry vacuum cleaner for Black Friday

Anyone who knows me knows I hate doing chores. More to the point, I hate starting them. That’s why I love this wet-dry vacuum from Roborock: it makes them simple.

And for Black Friday, the price of the Roborock Dyad Pro Combo Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed by $200, making it a no-brainer purchase.

Seriously, it’s that good and can replace your vacuum and your mop in one easy-to-use unit. And I know you hate mopping too, right?

Roborock Dyad Pro Combo Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $659.99 $459.99 The Roborock 5-in-1 Dyad Pro Wet-Dry vacuum cleaner replaces all of your household cleaning tools with one space-saving unit. Use it to tackle spills, dust, and dirt, or stains on hard floors. With the press of a button, transform into a handheld stick vacuum for carpets, curtains, stairs, or the family vehicle. What We Like: 5-in-1 combo to handle all your vacuuming jobs: Multi-surface brush, Wet-dry vacuum, Dusting brush, Crevice tool, and Motorized mini-brush

Upright wet-dry vacuum, handheld stick vacuum and handheld minivac in one unit

17,000Pa of suction to conquer any mess

Self-cleaning and drying stand so no smell or germs

So, what’s great about the Dyad Pro Combo Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner?

Let’s start with the main unit, a powerful wet-dry vacuum that can power mop, suck up spills, tackle stains, and clean up its own brushes after you’re done. Yes, it cleans itself so you don’t have to.

With 17,000Pa of suction, this bad boy can tackle soda, milk, juice, or anything else your family can knock over. And that’s only part of what it can do.

Press the button on the top to undock the powerful motor, then clip on the dust canister to turn it into a handheld vacuum.

It’s got a multi-surface brush, a motorized mini-brush for furniture and mattresses, a dusting brush and a crevice tool.

Basically, every surface of your home that you can reach can be cleaned by this multipurpose tool. It holds a lot of water for mopping (nearly 1L) and has a self-dispensing cleaner tank for stubborn stains.

Okay, where can I get this deal?

You can get the Dyad Pro Combo Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner from Roborock’s online store, and from Amazon.

While many other stores have the cheaper Dyad Pro (which is also $100 off for Black Friday), only the two stores mentioned have the more versatile 5-in-1 unit.

But you’d better hurry, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Dyad Pro Combo Wet-Dry vacuum cleaner since its launch, and it won’t last forever.

Roborock Dyad Pro Combo Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $659.99 $459.99 The Roborock 5-in-1 Dyad Pro Wet-Dry vacuum cleaner replaces all of your household cleaning tools with one space-saving unit. Use it to tackle spills, dust, and dirt, or stains on hard floors. With the press of a button, transform into a handheld stick vacuum for carpets, curtains, stairs, or the family vehicle.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

