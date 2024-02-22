Save $200 on this Mini PC that works with four monitors at once

I hope your pockets are ready because a killer deal just dropped on the MINISFORUM Neptune Series HX99G Mini PC!

This pocket-sized powerhouse was originally a whopping $1029.90, but now it’s going for a sweet $823.92!

Talk about an excellent tech steal! That’s a $200 discount on a supremely capable mini PC!

MINISFORUM Neptune Series HX99G Mini PC $1,029.90 $823.92 The MINISFORUM Neptune Series HX99G Mini PC offers potent ubiquity. It's a versatile, compact unit with a snappy AMD Ryzen 9 processor, rich Radeon RX 6600M graphics, and vast storage options. What We Like: High-speed AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor.

Robust 32GB DDR5 RAM with 1TB NVMe SSD.

Multiple monitors display support with four video output ports.

Now, let me give you the details of this fantastic (but decidedly small) machine. The Neptune Series HX99G bristles with a heavy-duty AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. We’re talking 8 cores, 16 threads, and a turbo boost up to 4.9 GHz.

This means whether you’re gaming, coding, or creating stunning visual content, the HX99G won’t even break a sweat.

Here’s another fun fact: Do you need to run multiple apps simultaneously? Stress not. This little monster is designed for superior multitasking.

Out of the box, this mini PC comes with a staggering 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. No need to skimp on large files or hefty software – there’s more than enough room.

Replace your gaming console

The HX99G kicks it up a notch with an AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU with 8GB of VRAM. Think of high refresh rates and modern gaming capabilities in a slim, sleek unit.

That means high frames-per-second in esports titles like Fortnite and smooth gaming in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 once in-game settings are tweaked to manageable mediums.

And those video outputs? Get ready for a digital smorgasbord with 2 HDMI ports that can handle 4K@60Hz AND two USB 4 ports capable of an 8K display at 60Hz.

So yeah, you could work on four monitors simultaneously, something that’s super rare with tiny PCs. Multitaskers, rejoice!

And the cherry on top? The minuscule beast supports a 2.5GbE LAN port! That’s if you’re not using the onboard Wi-Fi

In the end, here’s the game plan. Grab that Neptune Series HX99G Mini PC while it’s hot – and discounted. Remember, in the tech world, deals this good don’t stick around for long!

