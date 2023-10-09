Connect with us

Save $400 off one of our favorite robotic vacuums for Prime Day

The Ecovacs Deebot T10 robotic mop and vacuum self-empties and is insanely cheap for Prime Day.
Ecovacs deebot t10 omni vacuum and mop robot in its charging base
It’s Prime Day once again, and that means it’s time for more deep discounts on electronics and everything else Amazon sells. This deal will really help you clean up, and you’ll keep $400 in your back pocket at the same time.

What’s that deal? Well, it’s on the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop. This fully-featured robovac won’t just keep your floors clean; it’ll clean up after itself, too.

The included charging dock will empty the dustbin inside the robovac, and it’ll wash the mopping pads, then dry them with hot air so that they won’t get musty smelling. Phew.

This feature-packed floor cleaner usually costs $1,199.99, but for Prime Big Deal Days, it’s an insanely low $799.99. That’s a whopping $400 discount, taking a third off the price.

If you don’t want to wait until tomorrow, Ecovacs is running the same deal directly on its website. We’re not sure how long shipping takes though, so it might be quicker to grab it on Amazon tomorrow.

Save $400 during Prime Big Deal Days
Ecovacs deebot t10 omni robot vacuum and mop
Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop
$1,199.99

The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni robot vacuum and mop will keep your floors clean, and you won't even have to empty the dustbin as it is self-emptying, self-washing, and self-charging. Phew, you can go have a rest now.

What We Like:
  • Self-emptying dustbin
  • Self-cleaning mopping pads
  • Comprehensive mapping and scheduling tools in the app
  • Large battery for long cleaning sessions
  • Stylish charging and cleaning dock
This robotic vacuum and mop doesn’t just wander around your rooms aimlessly. It maps out your place while it cleans, so you can set it to clean individual rooms or clean the dirtier areas twice.

This deal is an absolute clean sweep. Not only will your carpets and floors be clean, but the robovac is also pretty maintenance-free.

The dustbag in the dock only needs replacing every couple of months, so all you need to do regularly is fill up the water tank and empty the dirty water once your floors are clean. Nice.

And remember, this is a time-limited deal for Prime Day, so you’ll need a Prime membership to get it on Amazon. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial and take advantage of all the deals this week.

Amazon prime - 30 day free trial
Amazon Prime - 30 Day Free Trial

Experience Amazon Prime's array of benefits with a free 30-day trial. Enjoy unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, exclusive access to deals, and fast delivery options. Ideal for tech enthusiasts seeking convenience and value in one package.

