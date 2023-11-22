Save $55 off the new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet for Black Friday

Amazon is blowing out its newest Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro this Black Friday. The Full HD tablet is all-new, with faster processing, a better screen, and a longer battery life.

The wild thing here isn’t the kiddo you’ll be gifting it to, but that it’s a $55 discount only a couple of months after this tablet was released.

That’s a deeply slashed price of 34% from the normal price. The other thing is that because it comes with an accidental damage warranty, a case, and a year of Amazon Kids+, you’re almost getting the tablet for free.

We don’t know how many Amazon has in the warehouses, but the deal has already run out of stock at Best Buy, so you really shouldn’t wait.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet $189.99 $124.99 The Amazon Fire HD 10 Pro is geared for six to twelve year olds, with faster performance, a protective case, and all of the usual Kids benefits like a two year guarantee and Amazon Kids~ content free for a year. What We Like: Fastest Fire HD 10 tablet ever, with snappy performance and multitasking

Comes with a full year of Amazon Kids+, jam packed with content, games, and apps for your little readers

1080p screen with bright, colorful display

Two-year, no-questions-asked worry-free warranty against accidental damage Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So, what’s great about the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro?

Let me just start by saying this is the tablet my little one is currently using, so I’m well aware of its good points and the minor shortcomings. Plus, she hasn’t managed to break it (yet).

This is geared at older kids, so the included protective case is slimmer than the others, but it’s still just as protective, and honestly, it’s easier to hold.

The 10.1-inch screen on this Amazon Fire tablet is Full HD (1080p) and is bright, colorful, and responsive to touch. Even when it’s covered in food, dirt, and all the other things that kids get their fingers on.

You get robust parental controls, which is great if you want to keep them safe from the internet at large. Helping you with that is a year of Amazon Kids+, which is packed full of educational apps, videos, and books for them to enjoy.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

And you can set it up for Alexa calls to other family members, safely, as it will only call out to people you add as trusted contacts. That’s a great way for your littles to be more independent and keep in touch with distant relatives.

So, where can I get this deal?

At the time of writing, only Amazon has this deal on offer for Black Friday. Best Buy usually carries Amazon devices, but the website was showing no stock, but your milage may vary if you go into your local store.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet $189.99 $124.99 The Amazon Fire HD 10 Pro is geared for six to twelve year olds, with faster performance, a protective case, and all of the usual Kids benefits like a two year guarantee and Amazon Kids~ content free for a year. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news