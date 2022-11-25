Save $590 on this ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo mop combo

If sweeping and cleaning make you cringe, you’re not alone. Like you, many others are looking for cost, time, and energy-saving solutions.

Thankfully, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo Mop Combo Robot can help you sweep, clean, and even mop your space without a fuss.

Now, get ready to be swept off your feet. From November 19th to December 4th, you can get it for $849.99 instead of the usual $1,439.99. That’s $590 in savings.

Verified ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo

At $849.99, this is a deal of a lifetime. Hurry up and get the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo and save $590 this Black Friday. Offer valid through 12/4. Rating $849.99 at Amazon Valid Through 12/4

Meet the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo mop combo robot

Image: ECOVACS

The feature-rich DEEBOT X1 Turbo mop combo has a self-empty and auto-cleaning station, LIDAR navigation, a built-in voice assistant, and obstacle avoidance technology.

With its built-in TrueMapping navigation system, your DEEBOT X1 robot scans your space and creates a map showing the most efficient and fastest cleaning paths.

This smart cleaner uses its TrueDetect and AIVI 3D capabilities to identify and avoid obstacles or objects in its path above 2 inches in height, even in the dark.

Verified ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo

At $849.99, this is a deal of a lifetime. Hurry up and get the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo and save $590 this Black Friday. Offer valid through 12/4. Rating $849.99 at Amazon Valid Through 12/4

It also features a powerful OZMO Turbo 2.0 rotating mopping system with a 5,000PA vacuum, a 25,000 RPM motor, dual spinning mops with 180r/min rotation speed, and up to 6N downward pressure for effective cleaning.

In addition, it features a 4-liter water tank with auto-refill and a 4-liter waste water tank. After vacuuming, it returns to the station and automatically empties its dustbin.

Image: KnowTechie

It also empties its wastewater tank after mopping, returning to the station for a refill, then resuming its mopping job.

When it completes a mopping job, it retires to the station, washes the mop heads, and dries them with cool air.

It has a 5,200mA battery that can sweep and mop for 260 minutes and maximally mop an area of 3,875 square feet.

Therefore, you can pair it with an Alexa device or operate it remotely via YIKO, its native voice assistant, simply saying, “Okay YIKO.” It is also compatible with Google Assistant.

From November 19th to December 4th, you can get the ECOVAS DEEBOT X1 Turbo mop combo robot for just $849.99 instead of the usual $1,439.99. No promo codes are required.

Verified ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo

At $849.99, this is a deal of a lifetime. Hurry up and get the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo and save $590 this Black Friday. Offer valid through 12/4. Rating $849.99 at Amazon Valid Through 12/4

About ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo mop combo

Image: KnowTechie

The ECOVACS DEEBOT range of robots is the first in the RVC industry to be TÜV Rheinland-certified for hardware and software excellence.

Each DEEBOT X1 Turbo mop combo order comes with:

1 no’s DEEBOT X1 Robot.

TURBO Station.

2 sets of spinning mopping pads.

2 dust bags

1 set of side brushes

User manual,

Friendly after-sale service and 12-month warranty.

Verified ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo

At $849.99, this is a deal of a lifetime. Hurry up and get the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo and save $590 this Black Friday. Offer valid through 12/4. Rating $849.99 at Amazon Valid Through 12/4

About ECOVACS DEEBOT ECOVACS DEEBOT is the industry leader in RVC technology. They’re renowned for cutting-edge technology and innovation in the home cleaning space. All thanks to our own advanced and homegrown R&D process. With their customers in mind, their expert-led team of engineers created affordable and efficient household cleaning solutions that take the stress out of cleaning. After all, this will save you time, money, and embarrassingly dirty environments. Recipient of the Better Homes and Gardens Clean House awards 2022 and multiple CES awards, over 500,000 households trust ECOVACS DEEBOT for unparalleled quality and dedication to efficient household cleaning solutions. Learn more about us.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.