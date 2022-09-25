ILIFE A10 robot vacuum boasts mapping features and built-in LIDAR

With the advancements in robot vacuum cleaners, it’s becoming more common for people not to worry about vacuuming their floors. Today, we will check out the iLife A10 robot vacuum.

It features smart laser navigation and multi-floor mapping. It has a powerful battery with up to 100 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge.

The iLife A10 is available on Amazon for $369.99. At that price, it fits around the mid-level robot vacuum market. So let’s see what it’s all about.

What’s good about the iLife A10 robot vacuum?

Image: KnowTechie

When you’re looking to buy a robot vacuum cleaner, there are several different factors you’ll want to consider. What kind of floors will you be cleaning? Will it have enough battery life for your home?

One of the biggest pluses of the iLife A10 is its laser navigation. You essentially set the A10 robot vacuum loose in your house, and it handles all the navigation for you.

It has cliff sensors to avoid falling down stairs or other multi-level areas in your home. And its floating roller brush helps adjust to different floors for efficient cleaning all around.

It also has a mopping attachment, which is pretty nice. But mopping on robot vacuums tends to be a bit subpar, as mopping tends to take a little extra elbow grease.

The A10 also has multi-floor mapping technology. So you can have it learn your home’s layout upstairs to clean and then take it downstairs to do the same thing.

You can manage the map using the iLifeHome app. The app allows you to set custom cleaning areas, no-go zones, and more. There’s also an included remote that you can use for scheduling and manual navigation when you want.

And finally, the long-lasting battery of the A10 is really nice. On average, the A10 can get about 100 minutes of cleaning on a single battery. That’s good enough to handle houses with about 2,000 square feet of floors.

But if the battery can’t make it through the entire cleaning session, the A10 has automatic self-charging.

Once the battery goes down to 10 percent, the A10 will automatically head back to its charging dock to charge back up to full. When charged, it will continue cleaning wherever it left off the first time.

What could be improved

Image: KnowTechie

Of course, the A10 has a few flaws that stop it from being a perfect robot vacuum option.

At this price, you can’t expect to get the best possible option available. However, some of the A10’s flaws are pretty disappointing, even at this price point.

No emptying station: This one is somewhat expected, as emptying stations are more common in premium robot vacuums. But it would still be nice to see a more affordable option add an automatic emptying station into the mix for a little extra convenience.

This one is somewhat expected, as emptying stations are more common in premium robot vacuums. But it would still be nice to see a more affordable option add an automatic emptying station into the mix for a little extra convenience. Disappointing suction: The A10 offers 2,000Pa of suction, which was pretty normal. But in practice, the A10 was a bit disappointing, unable to pick up any medium-sized objects and being limited to basically dust and hair.

The A10 offers 2,000Pa of suction, which was pretty normal. But in practice, the A10 was a bit disappointing, unable to pick up any medium-sized objects and being limited to basically dust and hair. Struggles docking sometimes: One of the major conveniences of a robot vacuum is its automatic charging. But the A10 sometimes has trouble finding its way to the docking station and needs a little manual assistance.

As you can see, the A10 has a few flaws that stop it from being great. It’s still a capable vacuum cleaner, but it would be nice to see some improvements to the sucking and the docking action.

Final thoughts

Image: KnowTechie

Regarding robot vacuums, the iLife A10 falls in a bit of a strange spot. It features great navigation and multi-floor mapping with customization for your cleaning paths on the iLifeHome app.

And the mopping feature is a pretty nice addition. It likely won’t handle the more gritty mopping jobs but is nice to help keep your hard floors clean and neat.

But it disappoints somewhat in suction performance. The 2,000Pa suction leaves a lot to be desired and will only handle dust and the smallest objects you want to vacuum.

At $369.99, the iLife’s A10 lacks a bit of performance that you’d like to see at this price point. That said, it can be a solid option if you only want to maintain a clean floor. Don’t look for the A10 to handle the dirtier messes in life.

The iLife A10 is available on Amazon for $369.99. Keep an eye out for sales, as the A10 will shine at a slightly lower price.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.