Save a massive $180 on this Proscenic robot vacuum

Let’s be honest with ourselves: the old-school way of pushing a vacuum back and forth is boring and tedious. The time of the robot vacuum is upon us and you’ve got a chance to save big on Proscenic’s M7 Pro robot vacuum.

Proscenic is offering a major discount on the M7 Pro vacuum on Amazon. The vacuum is already discounted 20 percent, down to $399, but the company is also offering an $80 coupon that you can apply at checkout, bringing the price down even further to $319.

Typically selling for $499, the M7 Pro is a powerful robot vacuum that can take away some of the cleaning stress that we all have to deal with. It features 2700PA of suction power, which makes it a great option for getting up dust and pet hair that finds its way into your carpets.

The M7 Pro has a powerful battery that is rated for up to 150 minutes of cleaning action. And it’s got multi-floor mapping, so you can have it clean both upstairs and downstairs.

If you’ve been looking to try out a robot vacuum for yourself, now’s a great time. With the $100 discount and the $80 Amazon coupon, you won’t find a powerful robot vacuum for a better price.

The sale runs until January 16, so you’ll want to act fast. Just be sure to check the coupon box on the Amazon listing so you’re saving as much money as possible.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: