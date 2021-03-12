Save up to 75% on PlayStation games during the ‘Sequels and Prequels’ sale

Spring is almost here and gamers know what that means. Every spring and summer, game platforms start pushing out ridiculous sales to users, and it doesn’t look like this year is going to be any different. PlayStation is looking to kick things off a little early with what it is calling the “Sequels and Prequels” sale.

The latest sale from PlayStation will offer up to 75% savings on various prequel and sequel titles on the PS4. The sale began earlier this week and is set to last until March 24th. That means users will have two weeks to scoop up some of the most popular franchise titles that PlayStation has to offer at a pretty substantial discount.

Surely this is just the beginning of a season full of sales across multiple platforms, but this is a great way to start. PlayStation has discounted some of the best games that have come out in recent years, and the list almost certainly includes something for fans of any game genre.

What games are included in this PlayStation Store sale?

As I mentioned above, this list of games that are going on sale is incredible. Fans of all kinds of games will find something on this list that they like. This sale offers great discounts on games from the popular FPS series Borderlands as well as a few titles from Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series.

Other discounts include Star Wars: Battlefront II (60% off), Injustice 2 (75% off), Life is Strange 2 Complete Season (60% off), and more.

This is just a minor glimpse at what is being offered by PlayStation in the “Sequels and Prequels” sale. The entire sale list can be found here. Remember, the sale only lasts until March 24th, so get your hands on some of these classic titles at a great price while you can.

