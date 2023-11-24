Score a 30% Black Friday discount on the Arylic A50+ streaming amp

Transform your audio experience with the A50+ 50W x 2 streaming amplifier by Arylic, available at an incredible Black Friday price!

Featuring exceptional sound quality and impressive streaming capabilities, score a 30% discount by using the code BW30 on the company’s website. Act fast—this exclusive deal won’t last long!

Originally $219, this deal drops the price to a tempting $153 until the end of November.

A50+ : Best 50W x2 Streaming Amplifier 4.0 The Arylic A50+ is a versatile 50W x 2 wireless stereo amplifier designed for home use. It supports multi-room audio streaming over WiFi or Bluetooth from various music services and can power speakers anywhere in your home. What We Like: Versatility: The A50+ supports various inputs and music streaming services, offering a wide range of audio options.

Multi-Room Audio: Different music can be played throughout your home, enhancing your listening experience.

Portability: The A50+ can power speakers in any room, providing flexibility in setting up your audio system.

Multi-Room Audio: Different music can be played throughout your home, enhancing your listening experience.

Portability: The A50+ can power speakers in any room, providing flexibility in setting up your audio system.

Comprehensive Package: The package includes not only the amplifier but also a remote, power adapter, antennas, cables, and other accessories.

What makes this streaming amplifier great for your home?

Image: Arylic

Masterfully designed by Arylic, the A50+ is a full digital amplifier that powers your passive speakers to produce rich, high-quality sound.

With its robust 50W per channel performance and 24V with 4 ohms, it provides a powerful output that lets you enjoy striking music at home, anytime, in any room.

The A50+ offers a range of features, including WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NAS, USB disk, MicroUSB DAC, and Optical connectivity, ensuring unrestricted streaming of music without distance limitations.

Designed explicitly for home speaker systems applications, this 2.0 CH stereo class-D audio amplifier is the perfect addition to a home audio setup.

With a powerful output of 2x50W, it delivers superior HD audio quality, making it an excellent fit for bookshelf speakers and ceiling speakers.

Additionally, the A50+ 50W x 2 streaming amplifier provides extensive compatibility and supports popular music platforms.

Video: YouTube

This includes Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music via Airplay, Tidal, Deezer, and more, giving you the freedom to enjoy music from your preferred sources.

And the convenience doesn’t stop there. Thanks to its multi-room synchronized streaming feature, you can link up multiple A50+ devices across several rooms for a comprehensive and immersive audio experience.

It supports Gapless Playback and lossless music formats such as FLAC, MP3, AAC, AAC+, ALAC, APE, and WAV, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite music without compromising its quality.

Couple these features with the ability to stream a variety of sources to your passive speakers and active subwoofers; it’s clear that the A50+ is a multifunctional marvel in the world of sound amplifiers.

The A50+ is not just a streaming amplifier; it’s a gateway to an enriched audio experience. This Black Friday, there’s more reason than ever to get your hands on this product.

With a whopping 30% off using code BW30, you can effortlessly upgrade your home audio system at an extraordinary bargain.

This Black Friday deal offers the perfect opportunity to enhance your audio setup with the A50+ streaming amplifier, making it an offer you don’t want to miss.

A50+ : Best 50W x2 Streaming Amplifier 4.0 The Arylic A50+ is a versatile 50W x 2 wireless stereo amplifier designed for home use. It supports multi-room audio streaming over WiFi or Bluetooth from various music services and can power speakers anywhere in your home.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

