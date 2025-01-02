Sketchy rumor suggests iPhone SE 4 will be named iPhone 16E

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s iPhone SE series, introduced in 2016 as an affordable entry-level option, is rumored to see its fourth-generation model in early 2025.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt the iPhone 14’s design but with a single 48MP rear camera and OLED screen. A recent rumor also suggests that the device will cost under $500.

While Apple has consistently used the SE naming scheme for eight years due to its brand strength, two leakers suggest a new name—iPhone 16E—may be in the works.

iPhone SE 4 rumored to be called iPhone 16E

Based on what my source has reported, it seems that the new iPhone that Apple will unveil in 2025 will not be called iPhone SE4, but iPhone 16E. It should feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, with an OLED display and an action button. The available colors will be white and… pic.twitter.com/Vm8DCh1Xo0 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) December 31, 2024

The news about the iPhone SE 4 being renamed to iPhone 16E comes from Fixed Focus Digital and Majin Bu, both of whom have unreliable track records for accuracy. (via MacRumors)

Majin Bu, known for spreading unverified leaks, has missed many predictions about previous Apple plans from both hardware and software.

The leaker has even admitted their posts shouldn’t always be taken seriously, as they often source information from uncredited Weibo leakers.

Fixed Focus Digital, a Weibo-based leaker, also first mentioned the iPhone 16E name last month.

Despite some accurate predictions, like a bronze color for the iPhone 16 Pro, many of their claims—such as Apple abandoning foldable iPhone plans—contradict reliable sources.

The reliability of these claims remains questionable, particularly since Fixed Focus Digital and Majin Bu’s histories suggest they often repeat information from other leakers rather than providing original, well-sourced leaks.

The name iPhone 16E could signal a departure from the SE branding, but there’s little evidence to support this shift.

Most experts expect Apple to maintain the SE name due to its market recognition.

Apple is likely to announce the iPhone SE 4 by mid-2025.

Until then, speculation about its name or features will continue, but the consistency of the SE brand and the lack of credible evidence for a change make a rebranding seem unlikely.

What do you think about a rebrand for the affordable iPhone model? Do you think Apple should stick to the SE nomenclature?

