Snapchat is rolling out a bunch of new features, but the one standout addition is allowing users to edit messages even after sending them.

At the heart of the update is the “Edit Message” feature. Users can correct embarrassing typos or awkward autocorrect fails within five minutes of sending a message, as long as the recipient hasn’t read the. message.

This feature will initially be exclusive to Snapchat Plus subscribers, mirroring the paywall strategy seen on X Premium (everyone still calls it Twitter Blue.)

But Snapchat isn’t stopping there. The app also introduces emojis and map reactions, allowing users to express their feelings or share their location.

New features are also coming to Snapchat’s My AI chatbot. You can now ask My AI to help you remember important deadlines by setting up a countdown for you.

For those who love customizing their Bitmoji, Snapchat is rolling out a new AI tool that lets you design your own clothes.

And if you’re feeling creative, you can use AI Lenses to create a retro ’90s version of yourself, complete with a Polaroid-style filter, by simply uploading a selfie.

The new Snapchat features are available now, but editable messages for Plus subscribers are still to come.

