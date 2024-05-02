Connect with us

News

Snapchat introduces new features, including editable messages

Features include the ability to edit messages after they’ve been sent, emojis and map reactions, and a new AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI.
Three smartphones displaying different applications on a purple background; the left shows a messaging app, the center a virtual avatar creator, and the right a social event countdown.

Snapchat is rolling out a bunch of new features, but the one standout addition is allowing users to edit messages even after sending them.

At the heart of the update is the “Edit Message” feature. Users can correct embarrassing typos or awkward autocorrect fails within five minutes of sending a message, as long as the recipient hasn’t read the. message.

This feature will initially be exclusive to Snapchat Plus subscribers, mirroring the paywall strategy seen on X Premium (everyone still calls it Twitter Blue.)

Smartphone screen showing a text conversation about sunset plans.
Image: KnowTechie.

But Snapchat isn’t stopping there. The app also introduces emojis and map reactions, allowing users to express their feelings or share their location.

New features are also coming to Snapchat’s My AI chatbot. You can now ask My AI to help you remember important deadlines by setting up a countdown for you.

For those who love customizing their Bitmoji, Snapchat is rolling out a new AI tool that lets you design your own clothes.

And if you’re feeling creative, you can use AI Lenses to create a retro ’90s version of yourself, complete with a Polaroid-style filter, by simply uploading a selfie.

The new Snapchat features are available now, but editable messages for Plus subscribers are still to come.

It’s about time Snapchat introduced some new features like this, right? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News