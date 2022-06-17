Snapchat is reportedly adding a paid tier for early-access features

Snap is currently testing a new paid feature, called Snapchat Plus, as it explores new ways to make money. Snapchat Plus will be a premium subscription that gives users early access to new features on top of some other perks.

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shared some of what the new Snapchat Plus subscription will include. The upcoming subscription model was later confirmed by a Snap spokesperson speaking with The Verge.

The new Snapchat Plus subscription will give paying users the opportunity to experience “exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features,” according to the company’s spokesperson. Paluzzi shared what some of those features will be in their tweet.

So… by subscribing to #Snapchat+ you can:

1️⃣ Pin a friend as a #1 BFF

2️⃣ Get access to exclusive Snapchat icons

3️⃣ Display a badge in your profile

4️⃣ See your orbit with BFF

5️⃣ See your Friend's whereabouts in the last 24 hours

6️⃣ See how many friends have rewatched your story — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

Snapchat Plus will reportedly give subscribers the ability to pin a “#1 BFF” to share with the world. That sounds like a great way to piss off your other friends.

Subscribers will also get exclusive Snapchat icons, a badge to show off in your profile, and much more.

Snap’s idea to add a subscription model to help it make some money isn’t the first of its kind. Twitter launched Twitter Blue back in November. Telegram is another platform that recently revealed plans for a premium, subscription feature.

Paluzzi was able to find another page that shows prices for Snapchat Plus. But there’s no guarantee that those will be the real prices when the feature launches. Those prices start at around $5 a month, with six-month and yearly prices available, as well.

As of now, we don’t have any real idea of when the subscription feature will make its way to the platform. Snapchat is supposedly still in early internal testing for the feature, so it will likely be a little while before Snapchat Plus makes its way to the public.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: