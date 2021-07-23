Snapchat is seeing a huge surge of users as people return to the world

Snapchat has had its ups and downs when it comes to daily users, due in part to a redesign a couple of years back that left users and advertisers on the fence. But now, it seems that the social company is catching its stride again

As The Verge reports, Q2 of 2021 has been a great quarter for Snap, Inc. The company has seen a huge influx of users, reporting a nearly 25% increase from this time last year. That puts the company’s daily user count at 293 million people worldwide.

While the pandemic definitely spurred some people to dive back into the app, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel actually expects numbers to continue to rise as people start doing things again. After all, Snapchat is definitely a great app for showcasing your life and people will definitely be using their new vaccines to go out into the world more.

The Verge also notes that a large portion of the new users come outside the core markets of the US and Europe, which will prove interesting in regards to making money off of them. Many advertisers focus on the big markets and Snap will need to figure out how to effectively serve them relevant ad content.

