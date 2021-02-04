Some of the best ways to know all about your new employee using the internet

Hiring good employees for your business is extremely important. With good employees, you would be able to grow your business to the next level. It will help you to acquire more customers.

But the question is, the employee you are hiring is a good one? Of course, you can look at his or her academics. But what about his background?

What if the new employee has a criminal case on him? Or what companies he has worked with before joining your business?

By knowing all of these details, you will get a good idea about your employee. But finding all of this information is quite a complicated task.

However, luckily, there are quite many ways available, which will help you inquire about your new employee instantly. And I am going to talk about such methods only. So, here we go.

4 Ways to Know All About Your New Employee

Use LinkedIn:

LinkedIn is the best platform to communicate with professionals from different industries. It is the social networking website for job seekers, companies that hire, and top CEOs.

And the employee you are hiring is probably going to be on this platform. You can go to LinkedIn and search with your employee’s name and look at his or her profile.

The profile will help you know different details like the university the employee has studied in, what education background he is from, what companies he has worked with, and so on.

Also, you will be able to see testimonials about the employee, too. It is beneficial to know whether hiring a person would be a good idea or not.

Use Facebook:

Facebook is the largest social media platform available out there. Billions of users worldwide use Facebook to connect with people online.

Also, it is an excellent way to know a little more about your employee. On Facebook, users do share a lot of their personal information.

Facebook also offers you quite a lot of ways to search for people online. You can run a search with the person’s name. After that, you can use filters like location to find the exact person.

Use Radaris:

Radaris is one of the best ways to search for anyone online. This website also helps you know about a person more than any other website on the internet.

Radaris is a public search record search engine that provides in-depth information about a person. It collects data from different sources like local, state, and other federal sources.

Using this website, you will be able to search for people, businesses, properties, and phones online. Using the website is also extremely easy. All you have to do is enter the first and last name of your employee. Then you can add the city, state, or zip code to narrow down your search.

You can run a people search 100% free on Radaris. This means there is no need to pay anything to get results. It also offers you many other features too such us find relatives, old friend locator, classmate and colleague search and others.

One feature that you must use background checks. It will help you to see the personal history of your employe. So you will get to know about court cases, marriage, and divorce records. As a result, you will be able to figure out whether the employee has any point, which can hurt your business.

Google

Lastly, you can give a try to Google. Google is not the most effective way to find information about people. But as it is a hub of every information on the internet, you can use it to find some information.

You can use Google to find phone numbers, track different maps, images, social media profiles, and so on. Plus, using Google is free. But yes, finding a piece of accurate information from Google is a bit hard.

Final Words

So those were the four ways to know about your new employees. Now go ahead and check these methods out and see if they are working for you or not. Also, if you have anything else to ask, then proper do comment below.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: