Someone bought a homemade USB-C iPhone X for over $85K

eBay is home to plenty of random things that go for way more money than expected and in today’s entry of “Why would you buy that?” someone spent over $85,000 on an iPhone X that was modified with a USB-C charger.

The iPhone X was modified by Kenn Pillonel, a robotics engineering student. Spotted a month ago, The Verge is now reporting that the project has sold on eBay for $86,001 with 116 bids total.

The engineering student even has most of the technical stuff and build information on Github, but realistically, most of us would just end up with a ruined iPhone X if we tried this.

And if the thought of buying this and using it and being the talk of your nerdy friend group appeals to you, just know that Pillonel doesn’t actually recommend using it. Or opening it up. Or updating it.

The creation of the USB-C iPhone comes at the perfect time, as iPhones in the future could switch to USB-C as a more universal option. The EU is already looking to put common charging ports into law, which would include Apple and its plethora of devices.

Overall, it’s definitely a cool project and the technical work that went into the project is surely impressive. To the person that bought it – let me hold $5.

